Greene County to get area’s latest roundabout on busy state route

The first phase of construction will close the Ohio 235 and U.S. 68. intersection starting July 16.

Ohio 235 will be closed for up to 160 days, ODOT said. Motorists will be detoured by way of U.S. 68, I-70 and I-675 to S.R. 235. Traffic on U.S. 68 will be maintained through the work zone with flaggers and traffic control devices, the agency said.

The John R. Jurgensen Company was awarded a contract for approximately $2.29 million to undertake the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed in the fall.

The U.S. 68 and Ohio 235 intersection ranks high on ODOT’s Highway Safety Improvement Program list of high rural crash locations. Constructing a roundabout was determined to provide the greatest benefit toward improving safety, ODOT said.

Site preparations began in early June, ODOT announced Friday, with preliminary work to place barrier walls and temporary pavement to maintain traffic during construction.