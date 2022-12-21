Must public buildings allow transgender restroom use? Greene County prosecutor asks attorney general

Opinions are also not binding in court; however courts “usually give formal opinions careful consideration,” per the Ohio AG’s website.

Transgender rights law has received renewed attention in the Miami Valley after a civil action was filed against Bethel Local Schools in Miami County over the district’s transgender restroom policy. The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for Southern Ohio by conservative litigation group America First Legal.

Additionally, in Greene County, the city of Xenia has raised questions around transgender use of public accommodations after the Xenia YMCA sparked controversy with its locker room policy, citing Ohio civil rights law in its defense of allowing a trans woman to use the women’s locker room earlier this year.

The time it takes for the AG’s office to respond to requests varies, a spokesperson for Dave Yost’s office said Thursday. Attorneys with the AG’s office “conduct a thorough and detailed review of the law relevant to the questions presented,” according to their website, after which they prepare a draft opinion for the Attorney General’s review. The opinion receives several levels of review before it is presented to the Attorney General for approval and signature, according to their website.

Pending opinion requests are available on the Ohio Attorney General’s website, and parties interested in a request for opinion can submit comments to the AG’s office online.