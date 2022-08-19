Greene County certifies final November election petitions in emergency meeting

Candidates in seven precincts will also vote on nine liquor options, predominantly in Beavercreek and Jamestown, and voters in several jurisdictions will decide on local tax issues.

Early voting begins Oct. 12.

Ohio normally doesn’t have an August primary, but did this year because legislative maps drawn by the Ohio Redistricting Commission were repeatedly ruled unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court. The primary for the Statehouse races was moved from May to August, and one of the maps ruled unconstitutional was ordered to be used for the August primary to make the election happen.

Contested races in Greene County’s November election

Governor & Lt. Governor: Mike DeWine and Jon Husted (R) vs. Nan Whaley and Cheryl L. Stephens (D)

Attorney General: Jeffrey A. Crossman (D) vs. Dave Yost (R)

State Auditor: Keith Faber (R) vs. Taylor Sappington (D)

Secretary of State: Chelsea Clark (D) vs. Frank LaRose (R)

Treasurer of State: Scott Schertzer (D) vs. Robert Sprague (R)

U.S. Senator: Tim Ryan (D) vs. J.D. Vance (R)

Representative to Congress (10th District): David Esrati (D) vs. Mike Turner (R)

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court: Jennifer Brunner (D) vs. Sharon L. Kennedy (R)

Justice of the Supreme Court: Pat Fischer (R) vs. Terri Jamison (D)

Justice of the Supreme Court: Pat DeWine (R) vs. Marilyn Zayas (D)

State Representative (70th District): Eric Price (D) vs. Brian Lampton (R)

State Representative (71st District): Bill Dean (R) vs. James Duffee (D)