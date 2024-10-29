Grab your umbrella: Wet, windy Halloween in the forecast

Trick-or-treaters may get more tricks than treats from Mother Nature this Halloween with gusty winds and showers expected Thursday.

Despite a warm and dry fall, a cold front moving through the region will bring rain with a chance for some thunder, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Meteorologist Scott Hickman said conditions will still be on the warmer side, with temperatures expected to range from 65 to 75 degrees during the early evening on Halloween. However, that’s where the good news ends.

There’s a 90% chance of rain on Halloween, with showers expected during the late afternoon and early evening. As of Tuesday, Hickman said about one-fourth toone-half an inch of rainfall is forecast, so trick-or-treaters will want to have an umbrella or raincoat handy.

On top of the rain, Thursday will be windy, with gusts reaching up to 35 mph.

Shower chances will start to drop late Thursday and overnight. Lows will be in the mid- to upper 50s.

While drier and sunnier conditions return Friday, temperatures will be more typical for this time of year. Hickman said temperatures will drop into the 40s Friday morning.

Highs Friday will be in the upper 50s, possibly hitting the 60-degree mark.

