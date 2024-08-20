BreakingNews
Gov DeWine tests positive for COVID, taking anti-retroviral therapy

Gov DeWine tests positive for COVID, taking anti-retroviral therapy

Local News
By
18 minutes ago
X

Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday morning and has started taking Paxlovid, an anti-retroviral therapy, according to the governor’s office.

Paxlovid is an oral medication that can help reduce the risk of hospitalization and death in COVID cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The governor had mild, cold-like symptoms Monday, including sneezing and a runny nose. His symptoms worsened slightly overnight.

ExploreWith $95M investment on the table, Dayton named 2nd Ohio ‘Innovation Hub’

With plans to get together with family, DeWine took a COVID test Sunday, before showing any symptoms, according to his office. He tested negative.

DeWine is working from home Tuesday and plans to continue working remotely for the rest of the week. The governor was at the University of Dayton Monday to name Dayton Ohio’s second Innovation Hub.

Updated COVID vaccines are expected to be available early this fall, according to the governor’s office.

A COVID variant in the Omicron family is currently the dominant variant in the U.S. Cases have been rising in the country since June, with wastewater detections of COVID increasing in Ohio as of June.

Hospitalizations are not currently increasing in Ohio, according to DeWine’s office.

In Other News
1
Owner of Speedway store chain gets takeover bid from Canada’s...
2
Today is first supermoon of this year, also a blue moon
3
Sen. Brown talks workers, reproductive rights, fentanyl legislation in...
4
Presidential and Ohio’s U.S. senate races highlight stark political...
5
Recall: Chicken nuggets, tenders could contain metal wire

About the Author

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top