Gov. DeWine, First Lady test negative following exposure to person with COVID

Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine have tested negative for COVID-19 after they were exposed to a person who tested positive for the virus.
The governor and his wife were exposed Monday evening to a person who has since tested positive for coronavirus, according to the governor’s office.
Both DeWines don’t have any symptoms and will continue to be tested. They will also postpone public events as a result.
Last August, Gov. DeWine tested positive for COVID-19 during a required screening before he was set to meet with President Donald Trump in Cleveland. When the governor returned to Columbus that afternoon he tested negative.
Both DeWines were exposed to the virus last month after two staff members tested positive for COVID.
The governor and Fran DeWine are fully-vaccinated and have received boosters, according to DeWine’s office.
