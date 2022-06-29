Giant job fair today at Wright State’s Nutter Center: What you need to know to find a new job

Jamie’s Tire and Service is a local business that will be at the job fair Wednesday. It has shops in Greene and Montgomery counties and its marketing manager, James Gilcher, said hiring today is different compared to previous years.

“I wouldn’t say we are hurting to find people, there are plenty of workers out there,” Gilcher said. “But you have to put in a little more effort as an employer right now to catch their attention and get them an offer they want to take.”

He said the company has taken a serious look at what it pays employees and the incentives it offers to keep them around. He said job fairs can be good opportunities to meet potential employees.

“We’re of the mindset that we’re always looking for good talent,” Gilcher said. “In the past, we’ve (found) some really good people going to this type of event.”

Combined Shape Caption Jamie's Tire & Service manager, Rob Leach, works on Jeep Friday afternoon June 24, 2022. The business will participate in Wednesday's summer job fair at Wright State University's Nutter Center. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER Combined Shape Caption Jamie's Tire & Service manager, Rob Leach, works on Jeep Friday afternoon June 24, 2022. The business will participate in Wednesday's summer job fair at Wright State University's Nutter Center. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

He said sometimes people don’t think about applying to a company or industry until they meet someone who is in it and job fairs are a good place for that to happen.

Gilcher said experience is helpful for some jobs available at Jamie’s Tire and Service, but it’s not a requirement. The business has grown to six stores.

“We are looking for new people to come in and grow with us and get to that next level.”

Staff reporter Nick Blizzard contributed to this report