Friday’s challenge: Manufacture a solid first impression

Today, it means digital programming, ISO (International Organization for Standardization)-certified clean rooms, and cutting-edge technologies, industry advocates say.

Gradually since the pandemic, the Dayton Region Manufacturing Association (DRMA) has updated its approach to the day, with fewer companies participating on the first Friday, but more opening doors on other days.

The idea behind the change: Let students visit manufacturers when it’s convenient.

“We still have a ways to go to get our members used to that idea,” said Angelia Erbaugh, DRMA president. “But they’re liking it.”

On Friday, DRMA has 15 member companies offering tours. Ten other companies will offer tours on other days in October.

“The message is: Do tours year-round whenever it makes sense for you and your school partner to do so,” Erbaugh said.

Nuvasive, Silfex, Dayton Progress, Henny Penny, FC Industries, Crown Equipment and others are among the Dayton- and Springfield-area participants.

Dayton machine shop Dysinger Inc. will once again host students Friday, as will Sinclair Community College, which expects more than 400 students from high schools across the Dayton region to take part in hands-on activities.

Sinclair’s Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Division, the college’s FlexFactor program, the University of Dayton Research Institute’s FastLane program and others at Sinclair will host students for classroom tours, talks from industry representatives and more.

Erbaugh urges members to be ready to make a good first impression.

Twenty years ago, DRMA fought against the idea that plants were dirty places to work. But 13-year-olds today don’t have that perception.

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

“They don’t have a bad perception,” Erbaugh said. “They have no perception. So really it’s about establishing a positive impression right from the beginning.”

Some plants, such as those engaged in heat-treating and integrated steel production, aren’t always appropriate for visits by young students, Erbaugh agreed.

“All of you do cool stuff,” she said with a laugh. “We know that. But some of it wouldn’t look cool to a 13-year-old.”

Nationally, more than 2,600 manufacturers open their doors to the public, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. There will also be educational and hiring events.