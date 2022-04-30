springfield-news-sun logo
Former Ohio Gov. Taft endorses Republican Matt Dolan in U.S. Senate race

Candidate Matt Dolan answers questions during the Ohio U.S. Senate Primary Republican candidate debate hosted by Miami University and WLWT Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Harry T. Wilks Theatre inside Armstrong Student Center on the Miami University campus in Oxford. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Candidate Matt Dolan answers questions during the Ohio U.S. Senate Primary Republican candidate debate hosted by Miami University and WLWT Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Harry T. Wilks Theatre inside Armstrong Student Center on the Miami University campus in Oxford. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

1 hour ago

Former Ohio Gov. Bob Taft endorsed state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, in the crowded Republican primary for U.S. Senate, the campaign announced today.

“As Republicans, we have a responsibility not merely to reclaim power in Washington, D.C., but to exercise it to advance the cause of conservatism to protect personal freedom, expand prosperity, and build a stronger future for our state and nation,” Taft said in a written statement. “Matt Dolan is the only real conservative in the race with a proven record of accomplishment as a State Senator, balancing the budget while cutting taxes and funding the police.”

Bob Taft, former Ohio governor and distinguished research associate at the University of Dayton

Bob Taft, former Ohio governor and distinguished research associate at the University of Dayton

Taft also said that as a former prosecutor, Dolan “will be tough on crime and tough on securing our border” and he urged Republicans to consider his “substantive solutions and vision for our future.”

Dolan had earlier won endorsements from Jo Ann Davidson, the first female speaker of the Ohio House, and former Ohio Attorney General Betty Montgomery, as well as a variety of other state and local leaders and county sheriffs.

Taft, a Republican, was governor from 1999 to 2007 and is now a Distinguished Research Associate at the University of Dayton, where he teaches legislative politics and education policy. His father, Robert A. Taft, Jr., and grandfather, Robert A. Taft, served as U.S. senators.

“For more than a century, the name Taft has been synonymous with leadership and service to our nation, the state of Ohio, and the Republican Party,” Dolan said. “Not only was Bob Taft an effective governor, but he also continues to educate and inspire future generations of public leaders who will most surely follow in his footsteps.”

Dolan is the only one of the seven Republicans running in the May 3 primary for the senate seat who says Joe Biden legitimately won the presidency in 2020.

The other Republican primary candidates are: businessman Mike Gibbons of Fairview Park, former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel of Beachwood, businessman Neil Patel of Westerville, businessman Mark Pukita of Dublin, former Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken of Canton and author and businessman J.D. Vance of Cincinnati.

The Democratic primary candidates are: attorney Morgan Harper of Columbus, businesswoman Traci “TJ” Johnson of Hilliard and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Howland Twp. in Trumbull County.

The winner of each primary will compete in the Nov. 8 General Election to fill the seat now held by U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati, who is retiring.

