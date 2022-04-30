Former Ohio Gov. Taft endorses Republican Matt Dolan in U.S. Senate race

Taft, a Republican, was governor from 1999 to 2007 and is now a Distinguished Research Associate at the University of Dayton, where he teaches legislative politics and education policy. His father, Robert A. Taft, Jr., and grandfather, Robert A. Taft, served as U.S. senators.

“For more than a century, the name Taft has been synonymous with leadership and service to our nation, the state of Ohio, and the Republican Party,” Dolan said. “Not only was Bob Taft an effective governor, but he also continues to educate and inspire future generations of public leaders who will most surely follow in his footsteps.”

Dolan is the only one of the seven Republicans running in the May 3 primary for the senate seat who says Joe Biden legitimately won the presidency in 2020.

The other Republican primary candidates are: businessman Mike Gibbons of Fairview Park, former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel of Beachwood, businessman Neil Patel of Westerville, businessman Mark Pukita of Dublin, former Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken of Canton and author and businessman J.D. Vance of Cincinnati.

The Democratic primary candidates are: attorney Morgan Harper of Columbus, businesswoman Traci “TJ” Johnson of Hilliard and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Howland Twp. in Trumbull County.

The winner of each primary will compete in the Nov. 8 General Election to fill the seat now held by U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati, who is retiring.

Follow LynnHulseyDDN on Twitter and Facebook