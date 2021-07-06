Former mayor known for motto ‘Be Kind’ honored with sculpture

Ted Mercer, another Troy native, former councilman and now a Miami County commissioner, spearheaded the drive to raise the money to honor Jenkins, who died in November 2018 at age 84.

Jenkins, who worked for many years at Hobart Brothers Co., joined Troy City Council in 1978, served at is president from 1983-1992 and was mayor for 12 years ending in 2003.

He was known as a huge supporter of everything Troy and for his willingness to lead the T-R-O-Y cheer. As mayor, he pushed for economic development using small Troy, Ohio lapel pins to help spread the word of his community.

“Peter was a kind, authentic man … His kindness was truly a God given talent,” Mercer said. “He handed out Troy, Ohio pins like they were candy. He always made time for people and he always made time to visit with the workers (of the city).”

Cardiff Hall, a retired Troy schools administrator, shared his story meeting of Jenkins and his assisting him in finding a job when Hall first came to town. He spoke of the kindness of Jenkins and an instant friendship that endured over the years.

Ruth Jenkins, the former mayor’s wife, read from a speech he made following his time as mayor. Jenkins considered Troy to be the “best community in the entire world,” she said.

“Pete would be so humbled and surprised to be honored this way,” Ruth Jenkins said on behalf of the family including daughters Mary and Julia of Dallas and son, David, of Los Angeles.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com