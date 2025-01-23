Former Dayton-area lawmaker Antani makes Ohio secretary of state bid official

State Senator Niraj Antani has served Ohio’s 6th Senate District since 2021, serving as Ohio’s youngest Senator and the 1st Indian American State Senator in Ohio history. He previously served as a State Representative in the Ohio House of Representatives for 6 years.

State Senator Niraj Antani has served Ohio’s 6th Senate District since 2021, serving as Ohio’s youngest Senator and the 1st Indian American State Senator in Ohio history. He previously served as a State Representative in the Ohio House of Representatives for 6 years.
Politics
By
Updated Jan 23, 2025
X

Former Dayton-area lawmaker Niraj Antani announced his candidacy Thursday to run for Ohio Secretary of State in 2026.

Antani, 33, just finished a 10-year run as a state lawmaker representing portions of Montgomery County. The Miami Twp. Republican entered the Ohio House at just 23 years old in 2014 and served six years in the Ohio House and four years in the Ohio Senate.

“Living under British rule in India less than 70 years ago, my family didn’t have their freedom. They didn’t have the right to vote,” Antani said in a Thursday press release. “As someone born in America, I uniquely understand we must cherish that we were born free people, born with the right to vote. This is a sacred institution; our vote must be protected, safeguarded, secured. As Ohio’s next Secretary of State, I will do just that.”

With his announcement, Antani becomes the first established politician to throw their hat in the ring to take over for current Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Republican who cannot run again in 2026 due to term limits.

Antani told this outlet that he expects competition from at least one other Republican in the 2026 primary.

The Ohio Secretary of State is tasked with overseeing the state’s elections. While much of Ohio’s day-to-day election work is handled by the state’s relatively autonomous boards of elections located in all 88 counties, the secretary still holds considerable power, including the ability to set directives; lead the Ohio Ballot Board, which writes the official ballot language voters see for constitutional amendments, initiatives and referenda; and participate in the Ohio Redistricting Commission, the legislative map-drawing body that flipped his Senate district from from red to blue in 2023.

In 2023, Antani proposed legislation to ban ballot drop boxes. Late in his term, he proposed another bill to require would-be voters to prove their citizenship before registering to vote. Antani blamed Republican Senate leadership for those bills’ demise and promised to “continue fighting the entrenched RINO establishment at the Statehouse in order to secure our elections.”

As a Hindu and Indian American, Antani has broken various barriers throughout his political career. He’s touted himself as the first Hindu state senator in Ohio history and the youngest Hindu and Indian elected official in the country. On X, he explained that a victory in November 2026 would make him the first Hindu and Indian American, and the first Asian American, to be elected to a statewide Ohio office.

According to LaRose’s office, the only other candidate to file requisite paperwork to run for the position so far is Bryan Hambley, a Warren County Democrat and cancer doctor who is making his first political bid.

When he announced his candidacy in early January, Hambley said he was drawn to the post because he’s seen his patients and Ohio communities “suffer from a broken and gerrymandered democracy.”

“Democracy works best when communities can exercise their right to be heard,” Hambley said in a press release. “Here in Ohio, we have seen our Secretary of State abuse our democracy, making it harder to vote, purging voters from the voter rolls, and drawing unfair maps that disenfranchise millions of Ohio citizens.”

Sen. Theresa Gavarone, an election-issues focused Republican from Bowling Green who sits on the Ohio Ballot Board, is rumored to be planning to run for the position but has not yet made an official announcement.

For more stories like this, sign up for our Ohio Politics newsletter. It’s free, curated, and delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday evening.

Avery Kreemer can be reached at 614-981-1422, on X, via email, or you can drop him a comment/tip with the survey below.

In Other News
1
Trump’s first week thrills supporters, disgusts foes; looking back at...
2
Ohio Attorney General Yost starts campaign for governor
3
Jan. 6 pardons: Trump clemency affecting more than a dozen locals...
4
Husted, former Dayton-area lawmaker, sworn into U.S. Senate
5
Trump executive orders: What are they and what do they mean?

About the Author

Follow Avery Kreemer on twitter

Based in Ohio's capitol, Avery is focused on using local angles to bring relevant and straightforward statewide news to our readers. You can send tips, questions or comments to his linked email.