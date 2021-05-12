Foodbank to add mobile pantry in Yellow Springs

The Foodbank will add a new mobile farmers market in Yellow Springs starting next week.
The University of Dayton conducted a service gap analysis to identify several areas where food insecurity is highest. This new Greene County site is a product of that analysis and is open to anyone in need of food assistance. There will now be a mobile food pantry every third Thursday of the month at First Baptist Church, located at 600 Dayton St. Yellow Springs, from 1 to 3 p.m.
The first mobile farmers market will be May 20.
These mobile farmers markets are open to anyone in need of food assistance, not just people who live in those communities.
The Foodbank, in partnership with UD, also recently conducted a service gap analysis to identify areas in Montgomery County where emergency food needs are going unmet. Vandalia, Englewood and Phillipsburg were identified as needing more emergency food services due to the pandemic and the Memorial Day tornadoes.
“Our partnership with The University of Dayton is invaluable because it allows us to pinpoint where we are needed most,” said Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank. “Our vision is that no one should go hungry, and this software helps us do just that. We are looking forward to serving the Yellow Springs and Greene County community.”
The map is created from data based on where people getting food from The Foodbank are coming from. UD plots where people live and where current Foodbank partners are operating.
In addition to supplying food to 116 local non-profit partner agency food pantries, The Foodbank operates outreach programs such as the Mobile Farmer’s Markets and on-site warehouse drive-thru to increase access to emergency food assistance. In Greene county alone, 12% of individuals are food insecure, the Foodbank said.