Flying Pig Marathon 2025: Road closures, race schedule and more

Flying Pig Weekend kicks off Saturday, May 4, and it’s filled with multiple races, events, road closures and more.
Festivities begin Thursday and Friday with the Fitness Expo at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center. Runners in Sunday’s race, including the half marathon and full marathon, can pick up their event packets at the expo.
Race Schedule
The weekend’s first race, the Fifty West Mile, takes place Friday at 7 p.m. along W. Pete Rose Way.
Here’s the full race schedule:
- Fifty West Mile — Kicks off Friday at 7 p.m.
- 10K — Kicks off Saturday at 7 a.m.
- 5K — Kicks off Saturday at 9 a.m.
- Flying Piglet — Kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m.
- Flying Fur — Kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m.
- The 26th Mile — Kicks off Saturday at noon.
- PigAbilities — Kicks off Saturday at 1 p.m.
- Flying Pig Marathon — Kicks off Sunday at 6:30 a.m.
- Half Marathon — Kicks off Sunday at 6:30 a.m.
- 4-Person Relay — Kicks off Sunday at 6:30 a.m.
Spectator Zones
Those who want to cheer on runners and get a view of all the action, the Flying Pig has several areas meant for spectating.
Here are the “Spectator Party Zones” you can join:
- 7th Street & Elm Street — Marathon/Half Marathon 4.5-mile mark
- Clark Point Park — Marathon 9.2-mile mark
- East End on Delta Avenue — Marathon 21-mile mark
- Central Parkway Area — Half Marathon 11-mile mark
- Hyde Park Square — Marathon 11-mile mark
Parking
Those hoping to park downtown on either race day are encouraged to try several different lots, depending on the day.
Race organizers also recommend that anyone attempting to drive and park downtown give themselves ample time to find a spot and walk to their respective areas.
Road closures
Due to the various races throughout Cincinnati, there will be several road closures throughout Flying Pig Marathon.
Whether you’re attempting to park to be a race spectator, or you’re simply trying to avoid the craziness, here are the road closures you can expect:
Friday, May 2:
- Mehring Way, westbound from Elm Street to Joe Nuxhall Way, 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
- Mehring Way, eastbound from Elm Street to Joe Nuxhall Way, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Mehring Way, eastbound from Elm Street to Joe Nuxhall Way, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
- West Pete Rose Way, all lanes from Gest Street to Central Avenue, 6:45 to 8:45 p.m.
- Mehring Way, all lanes from Freeman Avenue to Elm Street, 6:45 to 8:45 p.m.
Saturday, May 3:
- Mehring Way, westbound from Elm Street to Joe Nuxhall Way, 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
- Mehring Way, eastbound from Elm Street to Joe Nuxhall Way, 12 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Mehring Way, all lanes from Elm Street to Central Avenue, 3 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Elm Street, all lanes from Mehring Way to Second Street, 3 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Central Avenue, all lanes from Mehring Way to W. Pete Rose Way, 6:45 to 7:30 a.m.
- West Pete Rose Way, all lanes from Central Avenue to Gest Street, 6:45 to 7:30 a.m.
- Gest Street, all lanes from W. Pete Rose Way to W. Third Street, 6:45 to 7:30 a.m.
- W. Third Street, all lanes from Gest Street to the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge, 6:45 to 7:45 a.m.
- Clay Wade Bailey Bridge, all lanes from W. Third Street to W. Fourth Street (Covington), 6:45 to 8:15 a.m.
- W. Fourth Street (Covington), all lanes from the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge to Fifth Street (Newport), 6:45 to 8:15 a.m.
- Fifth Street (Newport), all lanes from Fourth Street to Saratoga Street, 6:45 to 8:30 a.m.
- Saratoga Street, all lanes from Fifth Street to Third Street, 7:05 to 8:30 a.m.
- Third Street, all lanes from Saratoga Street to the Taylor Southgate Bridge, 7:05 to 8:45 a.m.
- Taylor Southgate Bridge, all lanes from Third Street (Newport) to E. Pete Rose Way (Cincinnati), 7:05 to 10:15 a.m.
- Broadway Street, northbound lanes from E. Pete Rose Way to E. Fourth Street, 7:15 to 10 a.m.
- E. Third Street, all lanes from Pike Street to Eggleston Avenue, 7:15 to 10 a.m.
- Pike Street, all lanes from E. Third Street to Fourth Street, 7:15 to 10 a.m.
- Eggleston Avenue, southbound lanes from Reedy Street to E. Pete Rose Way, 7:15 to 10 a.m.
- Reedy Street, all lanes from Culvert Street to Eggleston Avenue, 7:15 to 10 a.m.
- Culvert Street, all lanes from E. Third Street to Reedy Street, 7:15 to 10:15 a.m.
- E. Pete Rose Way, all lanes from Eggleston Avenue to Mehring Way, 7:15 to 10:30 a.m.
- Mehring Way, all lanes from E. Pete Rose Way to Joe Nuxhall Way, 7:15 to 10:30 a.m.
- Central Avenue, all lanes from Mehring Way to Third Street, 8:45 to 9:30 a.m.
- Freedom Way, all lanes from Elm Street to Race Street, 3 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Freedom Way, all lanes from Race Street to Joe Nuxhall Way, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Joe Nuxhall Way, all lanes from Freedom Way to Mehring Way, 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Mehring Way, all lanes from Central Avenue to W. Pete Rose Way, 12:45 to 1:30 p.m.
- W. Pete Rose Way, all lanes from Mehring Way to Central Avenue, 12:45 to 1:30 p.m.
- Central Avenue, all lanes from Mehring Way to Third Street, 12:45 to 1:30 p.m.
- Third Street Exit, all lanes from southbound I-71, 6:45 to 10 a.m.
- Roebling Bridge, all lanes from Ohio to Kentucky, 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Sunday, May 4:
- Mehring Way, westbound lanes from Elm Street to Joe Nuxhall Way, midnight to 11:59 p.m.
- Mehring Way, eastbound lanes from Elm Street to Joe Nuxhall Way, midnight to 3:30 p.m.
- Elm Street, all lanes from Mehring Way to Second Street, 1 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Freedom Way, all lanes from Elm Street to Race Street, 1 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Second Street, all lanes from Elm Street to E. Pete Rose Way, 6 to 7:45 a.m.
- E. Pete Rose Way, all lanes from Second Street to the Taylor Southgate Bridge, 6:30 to 7:45 a.m.
- Taylor Southgate Bridge, all lanes from E. Pete Rose Way to Third Street, 6:30 to 8 a.m.
- Third Street, all lanes from Taylor Southgate Bridge to Monmouth Street, 6:30 to 8 a.m.
- Monmouth Street, all lanes from Third Street to Fifth Street, 6:30 to 8 a.m.
- Fifth Street, all sides from Monmouth Street to the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge, 6:30 to 8 a.m.
- Clay Wade Bailey Bridge, all lanes from Fourth Street to Third Street, 6:30 to 8:15 a.m.
- Third Street, all lanes from the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge to Gest Street, 6:30 to 8:30 a.m.
- Gest Street, northbound lanes from Third Street to the Seventh Street ramp, 6:45 to 8:30 a.m.
- Seventh Street, all lanes from Gest Street to Gilbert Avenue, 6:45 to 8:30 a.m.
- Gilbert Avenue, northbound lanes from Seventh Street to Eden Park Drive, 6:45 to 9 a.m.
- Eden Park Drive, all lanes from Gilbert Avenue to Victory Parkway, 6:45 to 9 a.m.
- Lakes Drive, all lanes on Eden Park Drive, 6:45 to 9 a.m.
- Victory Parkway, northbound lanes from Eden Park Drive to E. McMillan Street, 7 to 9:30 a.m.
- E. McMillan Street, all lanes from Victory Parkway to Woodburn Avenue, 7 to 9:30 a.m.
- Woodburn Avenue, all lanes from E. McMillan Street to Madison Road, 7 to 9:30 a.m.
- Madison Road, eastbound lanes from Woodburn Avenue to Erie Avenue, 7 to 9:45 a.m.
- Erie Avenue, eastbound lanes from Madison Road to Bramble Road, 7:15 to 10:45 a.m.
- Murray Road, eastbound lanes from Erie Avenue to LaCrosse Avenue, 7:30 to 10:45 a.m.
- Bramble Road, eastbound lanes from Erie Avenue to Settle Street, 7:30 to 11 a.m.
- Settle Street, all lanes from Bramble Road to Murray Road, 7:30 to 11 a.m.
- Murray Road, all lanes from Settle Street to Thorndike Road, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.
- Thorndike Road, all lanes from Murray Road to East Street, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.
- East Street, all lanes from Thorndike Road to Miami Road, 7:30 to 11 a.m.
- Miami Road, southbound lanes from East Street to Wooster Pike, 7:30 to 11 a.m.
- Madisonville Road, northbound lanes from Wooster Pike to Murray Road, 7:30 to 11:15 a.m.
- Germania Street, all lanes from Murray Road to Bancroft Street, 7:45 to 11:30 a.m.
- Bancroft Street, all lanes from Germania Street to Watterson Road, 7:45 to 11:30 a.m.
- Watterson Road, southbound lanes from Bancroft Street to Elder Street, 7:45 to 11:30 a.m.
- Elder Street, all lanes from Watterson Road to Southern Avenue, 7:45 to 11:30 a.m.
- Southern Avenue, all lanes from Elder Street to Wooster Pike, 7:45 to 11:45 a.m.
- Eastern Avenue, westbound lanes from Columbia Parkway to Stanley Avenue, 8 a.m. to noon.
- Stanley Avenue, southbound lanes from Eastern Avenue to Kellogg Avenue, 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Kellogg Avenue, westbound lanes from Stanley Avenue to Delta Avenue, 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Riverside Drive, eastbound lanes from Delta Avenue to Eggleston Avenue, 8:15 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- E. Pete Rose Way, all lanes from Eggleston Avenue to Mehring Way, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Mehring Way, all lanes from E. Pete Rose Way to Joe Nuxhall Way, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Second Street exit, all lanes to southbound I-75, 6 to 8 a.m.
- Second Street exit, all lanes to northbound I-75, 6 to 8 a.m.
- Second Street exit, all lanes to eastbound US-50, 6 to 8 a.m.
- Seventh Street exit, all lanes to southbound I-75, 6:30 to 9 a.m.
- Martin Luther King Drive, eastbound lanes from Woodburn Avenue to Gilbert Avenue, 7 to 9:45 a.m.
- Gilbert Avenue, northbound lanes from Martin Luther King Drive to Eden Park Drive, 7 to 10 a.m.
- Sinton Street, all lanes from Gilbert Avenue to Nassau Street, 7 to 10 a.m.
- Nassau Street, all lanes from Sinton Street to Gilbert Avenue, 7 to 10 a.m.
- Gilbert Avenue, southbound lanes from Eden Park Drive to Elsinore Place, 7 to 10 a.m.
- Elsinore Place, all lanes from Gilbert Avenue to Reading Road, 7:15 to 10:15 a.m.
- Reading Road, northbound lanes from Elsinore Place to Central Parkway, 7:15 to 10:30 a.m.
- Central Parkway, all lanes from Eggleston Avenue to Walnut Street, 7:15 to 10:45 a.m.
- Eggleston Avenue, southbound lanes from Central Parkway to E. Pete Rose Way, 7:15 a.m. to noon.
- Roebling Bridge, all lanes from Ohio to Kentucky, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
