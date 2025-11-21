First rebuilt I-75 rest areas reopen in Miami County

Rest areas along Interstate 75 that have been closed for more than a year in Miami County have been reopened just in time for holiday traffic, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced.
The rest areas, which are along I-75 between Troy and Piqua, were closed in in October 2024 to be torn down and rebuilt. The new buildings focus on “our pride in the Buckeye State,” ODOT said, featuring Ohio history and native plants along with modernized facilities, family restrooms, more truck parking and tourism information.
ODOT said some of the first people to visit the new rest area was the Tiffin University men’s soccer team.
The reopening comes after all I-75 rest areas between the Ohio River and Findlay were closed starting July 7 in order to fully redo the facilities.
Rest areas on either side of I-75 in Butler County (just south of exit 29) and in Auglaize County (just north of exit 113) are slated to reopen in summer 2026.
All the rest areas were closed at once to get the best price from contractors doing the work, letting them move between nearby projects, ODOT Chief Communications Officer David Rose said previously.
The closures are part of a larger plan to replace 33 of Ohio’s rest area buildings by 2027, announced by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in 2023.
Staff writers Samantha Wildow and Jeremy Kelley contributed to this story.
