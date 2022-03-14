First Four resale tickets for games at UD Arena skyrocket in price

Those looking to purchase resale tickets to the NCAA First Four likely could be spending more than anticipated.
Resale tickets to Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s games at University of Dayton Arena have soared in price. A ticket for Tuesday’s games on Ticketmaster.com as of Monday afternoon was up for grabs for anywhere between $127 for the Upper Arena Level to as much as $695 for the Lower Arena Level.
On Tuesday night, Texas Southern plays Texas A&M-CC at 6:40 p.m. and Indiana takes on Wyoming at 9:10 p.m.
A ticket for Wednesday’s games was going from $67 each for the Upper Arena Level and as much as $695 for the Lower Arena Level. Wright State University plays Bryant University at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday and the late game will feature Notre Dame versus Rutgers University.
That’s without tacking on the eventual tax or processing fees.
Resale tickets for sporting events often drop in the final days and hours preceding it depending on a variety of factors, so those who are willing to tough it out might find a better deal closer to game time.
About the Author