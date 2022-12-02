BreakingNews
Fiery crash shuts down I-75 at I-70
Fiery crash involving 2 semis shuts down I-75 at I-70

A fiery crash this afternoon involving two semis and two cars has shut down Interstate 75 at Interstate 70.

The crash reported around 2:45 p.m. shut down the southbound lanes of I-75 at I-70 and the northbound lanes of I-75 just north of I-70.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes, but one of the semis went over the barrier to the southbound lanes, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

At least two people taken from the scene to Miami Valley Hospital, according to initial reports.

Tanker trucks from multiple fire departments have been called to assist.

According to initial reports, the semi that caught fire was possibly hauling cardboard, and the second semi was carrying auto glass.

We are working to learn more information and will update this report.

