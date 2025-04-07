Feeling a pinch from grocery prices, cost of goods? We want to talk to you

A person shops at an Asian grocery market in Rowland Heights, Calif., Thursday, April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A person shops at an Asian grocery market in Rowland Heights, Calif., Thursday, April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Local News
By
17 minutes ago
X

While inflation is not hitting the same 40-year high it did in 2022, the cost of goods are ticking back up and the probability of a recession is increasing, according to analysts.

Consumer prices increased 0.2% in February, after rising 0.5% in January, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said in the most recently available data. Over the last 12 months, the costs of all goods increased 2.8%.

Housing costs rose 0.3% in February, accounting for nearly half of the monthly increase, according to the the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

There was a 4% decrease in airline fares and 1% decrease in the cost of gas, the bureau said, but energy costs rose 0.2%.

Food costs also increased in February, rising 0.2%, the bureau said.

J.P. Morgan Research estimates there is a 40% chance of a recession happening sometime this year, which is up from its previous estimate of 30%.

President Donald Trump unveiled his latest tariffs last week, which could lead to higher costs at the grocery store. Prices on perishable groceries will likely increase first, because supermarket inventories need to be replenished more frequently.

How are grocery prices affecting you? Fill out the Google form below or email reporter Samantha Wildow at samantha.wildow@coxinc.com.

In Other News
1
Early voting begins tomorrow for Ohio’s May 6 election: Registration...
2
Ramps, beach closed at Caesar Creek Lake
3
Why are they named the Dayton Dragons? The story behind the name
4
Last-minute income tax filing: Learn why returns are being rejected at...
5
What to know about this weekend’s flooding in the SW Ohio region

About the Author

Follow Samantha Wildow on twitter

Samantha Wildow is a health care journalist with the Dayton Daily News covering local hospitals, Medicare and Medicaid, community health and other similar topics. Follow Samantha on Twitter @SamWildowDDN.