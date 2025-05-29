Federal judge bars Texas man, source of billions of robocalls nationwide from business

Explore Kettering Health no longer diverting EMS from its hospitals

In 2023, he was put under a court order that barred him from placing or facilitating robocalls, but used aliases to launch new companies providing the same kind of robocalls, the release said.

As a result, a federal judge in Texas recently found Spiller in contempt of court and imposed the strictest penalty, permanently barring him from launching future telecommunications companies, operating in the telecom industry, collaborating with those that helped in his illegal businesses, make deceptive statements or use aliases in government filings, the release said.

He was also ordered to pay more than $600,000 in attorney’s fees and litigation costs for violating the order.

Attorneys general from Arkansas, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio and Texas were involved in the contempt order.

“This scammer’s line is dead — and it’s not coming back,” Yost said.