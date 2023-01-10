BreakingNews
Federal government to end SNAP emergency allotments after February
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Federal government to end SNAP emergency allotments after February

Local News
By
46 minutes ago

February will be the last month of emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program allotments created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Recently passed federal legislation is bringing the temporary SNAP allotment to an end after February,” Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Matt Damschroder announced Tuesday. “We will be communicating to recipients, county agencies and our partners such as foodbanks that normal SNAP payments will resume in March.”

This means that participants will receive only one, normal monthly payment, typically loaded onto an electronic benefits card.

SNAP is a federally funded program meant to supplement the food budget of families in need so they can purchase healthy food and move toward self-sufficiency. Eligibility, as well as the normal monthly allotments, vary based on factors such as income and household size, according to the ODJFS.

In Other News
1
Reps. Turner, Jordan raise questions, seek info on possible Biden...
2
Hobart Brothers unveils new ‘welders’ playground’ in Troy
3
DeWine uses Wilbur Wright quote in inauguration: Here’s what Ohio...
4
EPA adds new PFAS chemicals to ‘toxic release inventory’
5
Here’s why egg prices have more than doubled in area grocery stores

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top