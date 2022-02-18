FDA recalls powdered baby formula following reported illnesses

Caption The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recalled some powdered baby formula after reports of bacteria-related illness. Photo courtesy the FDA. Caption The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recalled some powdered baby formula after reports of bacteria-related illness. Photo courtesy the FDA.

Products that do not contain the information above are not impacted by the recall. The recall does not include liquid formula products or any metabolic deficiency nutrition formulas, according to the FDA.

Cronobacter bacteria can cause severe, life-threatening infections or meningitis, according to the FDA. Symptoms include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice, grunting breaths and abnormal movements. A Cronobacter infection can also result in bowel damage and spread through the blood to other parts of the body, according to the FDA. If your child is showing any symptoms, contact their health care provider and seek medical attention immediately.

An investigation is ongoing. Onsite inspections of the Michigan facility included multiple Cronobacter results from environmental samples, the FDA reported. A review of internal records also indicated environmental contamination with Cronobacter and products being destroyed due to the bacteria’s presence.