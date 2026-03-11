Family of Ashley Flynn withdraws protection order motion against husband

The two elementary-aged girls were taken to stay with family when their father Caleb Flynn, 39, was accused of murdering their mother early Feb. 16 at their Cunningham Court home in Tipp City.

Ashley Flynn, 37, was shot and killed in what was originally reported by Caleb as a home invasion in 911 calls.

Police arrested and charged Caleb with murder three days later.

The case has garnered local and national attention.

Ashley Flynn coached seventh-grade girls volleyball at Tippecanoe Middle school and worked as substitute teacher for Tipp City Schools and a teacher for LifeWise Academy, a nonprofit that provides weekly Bible-based lessons to public school students off campus, in Tipp City. She was a graduate of Tippecanoe High School and formerly worked as a teacher for Tipp City Schools.

Caleb Flynn is a former staff member for the Christian Life Center in Butler Twp. and an “American Idol” contestant.