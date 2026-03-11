Family of Ashley Flynn withdraws protection order motion against husband

The guardians of Ashley and Caleb Flynn’s daughters have withdrawn a motion for a domestic violence temporary protection order against the husband, accused of murder in Ashley’s death, according to documents filed in Miami County Common Pleas Court Wednesday.

The document states that the guardians of the Flynn children were withdrawing the motion that they filed a little over a week ago on March 3, but reserved the right to file it again on a later date if necessary.

The two elementary-aged girls were taken to stay with family when their father Caleb Flynn, 39, was accused of murdering their mother early Feb. 16 at their Cunningham Court home in Tipp City.

Ashley and Caleb Flynn are shown with their daughters. An online fundraiser collected more than $80,000 in one day to benefit the family following the shooting death of Ashley Flynn. CONTRIBUTED

Ashley Flynn, 37, was shot and killed in what was originally reported by Caleb as a home invasion in 911 calls.

Police arrested and charged Caleb with murder three days later.

The case has garnered local and national attention.

Caleb Flynn is photographed by an officer as part of evidence collection. TIPP CITY POLICE

Ashley Flynn coached seventh-grade girls volleyball at Tippecanoe Middle school and worked as substitute teacher for Tipp City Schools and a teacher for LifeWise Academy, a nonprofit that provides weekly Bible-based lessons to public school students off campus, in Tipp City. She was a graduate of Tippecanoe High School and formerly worked as a teacher for Tipp City Schools.

Caleb Flynn is a former staff member for the Christian Life Center in Butler Twp. and an “American Idol” contestant.

