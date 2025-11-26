Family, faith, work — area people share what they’re thankful for this Thanksgiving

“I am thankful for the blessings I receive each day: family, friends, food plus my church,” said Kim Williamson, a lifelong Springfield resident.

After years of decline in the number of Americans who identify as Christians, it appears to be leveling off, according to the Pew Research Center, which also says religion is gaining influence in the U.S.

“God blesses me everyday,” said Cathy Albin, of Middletown, who said she was thankful for her family and being alive.

Between 2019 and 2024, the percentage of Americans who identify as Christian has been relatively stable, hovering between 60% and 64%, according to the Pew Research Center. Its most recent survey from 2025 found about 62% of Americans identify as Christians.

The Pew Research Center also found in a February 2025 survey, 31% of U.S. adults said religion was gaining influence in American life, which is the highest figure the center has seen in 15 years.

Jacob Fleming said he’s thankful for his church, his health and his school, which is the X-Quisite Cutz School of Barbering in Middletown.

Employment and opportunities for career growth are important to people in the region, including those who commute to the area to seek out better opportunities.

Fleming said he is grateful for his instructor and other students at X-Quisite Cutz.

“They help with guiding each other,” Fleming said.

Cohen King of Huber Heights said in addition to his family, he’s also grateful to have a job.

“I know it’s rough out there,” King said.

In a report released Nov. 20, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said both the unemployment rate of 4.4% and the number of unemployed people, at 7.6 million, changed little in September.

These measures were higher this year compared to last year, according to the bureau’s report, which said the jobless rate was 4.1% and the number of unemployed people was 6.9 million in September 2024.

People are also grateful for the eco-friendly efforts of others.

“I’m thankful for all the people who are working to save the earth by reducing, reusing and recycling, conserving water and energy, making sustainable food choices, using eco-friendly transportation, avoiding single-use plastic, planting trees, prairie grasses, wildflowers and pollinator gardens, composting and educating themselves about caring for creation. Every small step protects our beautiful planet for the future,” said Connie Ehrnschwender, of Hamilton.

Overall, family is at the front of people’s minds.

“My loving family and wonderful friends I’ve known since childhood,” Dominic Sail of Dayton said about what he’s thankful for this year.

Mary Newbry, of Springfield, said she was thankful for “family, friends and the good Lord.”

“I’m thankful for my family’s health,” said Brian Holmes, of Springfield.