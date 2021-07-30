Families of Oregon District mass shooting victims to sue magazine makers

Family members of four of the victims in the Oregon District mass shooting plan to sue the maker of the firearm magazine used in the killing spree in what could be the first of its kind lawsuit.
Columbus-based law firm Cooper Elliott says it will file a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday against Kyung Chang Industry USA Inc (KCI) and its related South Korean company alleging negligence, negligent entrustment and public nuisance.
The lawsuit will be filed just two days before the second anniversary of one of the deadliest mass shootings in Ohio’s history.
The lawsuit is expected to claim that the 100-round drum that shooter Connor Betts used during his rampage only has meaningful uses for military personnel and mass shooters.
The risks of selling these magazines to the public far outweigh any benefits, and there’s no evidence that KCI has taken any meaningful steps to make sure its products aren’t used in mass shootings, according to a news release announcing the lawsuit.
The lawsuit is being filed on behalf of Dion Green, whose father died in his arms outside of Blind Bobs; LaSandra James, mother of victim Lois Oglesby; Danita Turner and Michael Turner, the parents of victim Logan Turner; and Nadine Warren, the mother of victim Beatrice Nicole Warren-Curtis.
Gun makers have been sued by survivors of mass shootings and family members of murdered victims.
Remmington recently offered $33 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the families of the victims killed in the 2012 school massacre in Newtown.
But this lawsuit may be the first that focuses on the makers of magazines, the release states.
The lawsuit will be filed in Clark County, Nevada, where KCI is located.
KCI did not immediately return a request for comment. This story will be updated when they respond.