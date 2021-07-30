Families of Oregon District mass shooting victims to sue magazine makers

The risks of selling these magazines to the public far outweigh any benefits, and there’s no evidence that KCI has taken any meaningful steps to make sure its products aren’t used in mass shootings, according to a news release announcing the lawsuit.

The AR-15 used by Connor Betts Sunday morning to kill nine people in the Oregon District.

The lawsuit is being filed on behalf of Dion Green, whose father died in his arms outside of Blind Bobs; LaSandra James, mother of victim Lois Oglesby; Danita Turner and Michael Turner, the parents of victim Logan Turner; and Nadine Warren, the mother of victim Beatrice Nicole Warren-Curtis.

Ned Pepper’s bouncer Jeremy Ganger talks to the memorial for the victims on 5Th St. in the Oregon. Credit: JIM NOEKLER Credit: JIM NOEKLER

Gun makers have been sued by survivors of mass shootings and family members of murdered victims.

Remmington recently offered $33 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the families of the victims killed in the 2012 school massacre in Newtown.

But this lawsuit may be the first that focuses on the makers of magazines, the release states.

The lawsuit will be filed in Clark County, Nevada, where KCI is located.

KCI did not immediately return a request for comment. This story will be updated when they respond.