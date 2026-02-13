Breaking: Ohio GOP bill would defund public school districts that fight voucher expansion

Ex with a warrant? Greenville police make unconventional Valentine’s plea

Greenville police ask people to turn in their ex's with warrants for Valentine's Day. PHOTO FROM GREENVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT FACEBOOK

1 hour ago
The Greenville Police Department is having some fun as Valentine’s Day approaches.

The department showed their sense of humor, posting a plea on Facebook, looking for those with a broken heart to turn in their ex-partners who have warrants out for their arrest.

“Have an EX with a Warrant?,” the post read.

“We can’t fix your love life...

but we ‘can’ help with outstanding warrants.

Send us their whereabouts - we’ll make sure they get a Valentine’s Day visit.

Remember - love fades. Warrants don’t."

Added to the post was a message about how to contact them.

“Valentine’s Day is this Saturday and it’s all about caring for the people in your life…

And we care about keeping our community safe.

If you have information about active warrants, give us a call @ 937-548-1103."

As of Friday morning, the post had over 162 comments and was shared more than 1,400 times.

