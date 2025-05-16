Everything you should know about NATO coming to Dayton

Here’s everything Daytonians should know about the historic event:

What is NATO? What is the Parliamentary Assembly?

NATO, or the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, is a security alliance of 32 countries from Europe and North America. It’s an alliance that’s based on the concept of collective defense, which is the idea that an attack on one ally is an attack on all members.

NATO’s Parliamentary Assembly is held twice per year, with sessions in the Spring and Fall. These sessions bring 281 members from NATO countries and roughly 100 partner legislators to influence NATO discussions through debates and reports.

Last fall, several NATO committees produced policy recommendations that will be discussed in Dayton next week. The alliance will discuss key issues on its defense and security agenda — this will include many discussions related to the war in Ukraine, according to reports published on NATO PA’s website.

Event planners have estimated that the total number of visitors could exceed 1,200, as roughly 300 parliamentarians, their families and staff will be arriving in town next week. Guest speakers have also been invited by the U.S. to join the event.

Why is NATO coming to Dayton?

The NATO PA is coming to Dayton to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Dayton Peace Accords, which ended the war in Bosnia. The accords have been called “a crowning achievement” of 20th-century U.S. diplomacy.

By the time of the talks, that war had lasted nearly four years. It had taken roughly 250,000 lives and created two million refugees. This was Europe’s bloodiest conflict since World War II.

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, said NATO’s Dayton visit will give people from across the globe an impression of America they may have never seen.

“I think it’s important for them to see the Midwest,” Turner said.

Is this open to the public?

For the most part, public access is limited.

When the NATO met last fall in Montreal, some anti-NATO and pro-Palestine protesters clashed with police.

Because of those events, officials have said they are taking extra precautions for the welfare of both Dayton residents and visitors.

This includes a fenced security perimeter. A map of the security area is accessible online.

Proposed restricted area for 'NATO village' Access to much of downtown Dayton will be restricted from May 21-27 as the city hosts the 2025 Spring Session - NATO Parliamentary Assembly. All vehicle traffic would be restricted, and pedestrian access would be limited. The boundaries may change.

Many NATO PA events will be held in downtown buildings.

But panel discussions on different NATO-related topics hosted at the University of Dayton’s Roger Glass Center for the Arts, however, are accessible to curious Dayton residents. “The Dayton Dialogue: Conversations about Peace & Security in the Balkans,” will feature three panels per day from May 22-25.

Other cultural events will also be open to the public. “Think Freedom,” a public art project based in Sarajevo, will be placed at The Arcade in downtown Dayton during the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. The exhibit is free and open to the public during select times beginning on May 21.

NATO will livestream various events throughout the week, and this news outlet will also be providing on-the-ground coverage.

What security measures are in place?

There will be robust security measures for this event. The Ohio Department of Public Safety has requested about $4.3 million in funding for police personnel and security equipment for the event.

The city expects to spend about $883,000 on anti-scale fencing, concrete barriers, light towers, drones, a security badge system and other equipment. Funding will also cover the cost of deploying police, fire and public works employees.

There will be a “protest zone” during the NATO PA. The Dayton Police Department has designated a city-owned parking lot at 2nd and Jefferson streets as an area for protesters to gather and demonstrate.

DPD officials have said members of the public can move in and out of the protest zone freely. Police officers will not be inside the protest zone, unless issues arise.

Local activists and organizers told this news outlet that they are going to protest peacefully during the PA.

How will this impact downtown?

The city will restrict access within the zone beginning on May 21 through May 27.

But local businesses will not be forced to close for this event. Business owners in March voiced concerns during a Downtown Dayton Partnership event about parking, traffic and other factors that could impact their operations.

And according to the NATO public website, Dayton residents who live within NATO Village will have access to their residential building throughout the session. Residents should be advised on specific guidance regarding their buildings, like parking restrictions, identification requirements and more.

Public transportation through the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority will stay open throughout the NATO event. RTA’s hub is outside the security perimeter, and routes will be modified to avoid restricted areas. RTA will also be expanding the weekend hours of the Flyer to run from 8 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and on Sunday.

Some buildings downtown will close for the NATO PA, however. Dayton Metro Library will close its main branch at 215 E. Third St. from Thursday to Monday, May 26.

Dayton Municipal Court may be located outside the NATO Village security zone, but it’s close to the western boundary lines. Court officials told this news outlet that the court will be operating on an adjusted schedule from Wednesday, May 21, to Friday, May 23. It will continue to handle arrangements, temporary protection orders and other items.

Dayton’s federal building and U.S. Courthouse at 200 W. Second St., too, will limit in-person proceedings during the week of the PA.

