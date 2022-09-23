springfield-news-sun logo
Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 88-year-old man with dementia

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a missing man with dementia.

Joe Newnom, 88, was last seen Thursday evening at 8:11 p.m. when he drove away from the restaurant where he was eating in on Weller Drive in Tipp City.

Newnom is white, stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has gray hair and green eyes.

His vehicle is a red 2009 Chevrolet Impala like the one pictured below, with Ohio plate number JN01.

The public is asked to call 911 if they see Newnom or his vehicle.

