Emmy Watch: Chappelle, Janney up for major awards this weekend

Dave Chappelle and Allison Janney are hoping to add more Emmys to their mantels this weekend.
Chappelle, who snagged his fifth Emmy on Sept. 12 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for guest hosting the post-election episode of “Saturday Night Live,” competes in Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for his acclaimed, George Floyd-themed Netflix special “8:46.” He shares the nomination with fellow producers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar of Yellow Springs.
Credit: Frazer Harrison
The Academy Award-winning Janney is a contender for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of Bonnie Plunkett on the final season of the CBS sitcom “Mom.” Her previous seven wins stem from her work on “Mom” as well as “The West Wing” and “Masters of Sex.”
Credit: Kevin Winter
Reichert and Bognar won Academy and Emmy Awards for directing “American Factory,” which chronicled the Chinese-owned Fuyao Glass America in Moraine. In 2007, the duo won an Emmy for the documentary “A Lion in the House.”
The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will be telecast Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. on CBS from the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles. The ceremony, featuring a limited audience of nominees and guests, will mark a return to live telecast following last year’s virtual edition due to the coronavirus pandemic.