springfield-news-sun logo
X

Dunbar students surprised with Central State scholarships

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
55 minutes ago

It wasn’t a joke that brought a smile to Paul Laurence Dunbar High School students on April’s Fool Day. Central State University announced Friday that students accepted to the university were eligible for a scholarship up to $5,000 to cover tuition their freshman year.

The DTXS Scholarship is available to all students admitted to Central State from Dayton, Trotwood-Madison, Xenia and Springfield school districts. Students accepting the scholarship are required to live on-campus and must complete a FASFA form.

ExploreRELATED: CSU celebrates president, will offer scholarships to local students

“They can get free tuition for their first year at Central State,” said CSU President Jack Thomas. “They have to apply by May 1 and get accepted to the university.”

With tuition and other college-related costs a growing concern for prospective students, he said the scholarship will allow students to graduate with less student debt.

“Our goal is to make sure that they don’t have a lot of financial obligations,” Thomas said. “We want to make sure we are providing access to as many students as possible who meet our standards.”

Zaniyah Sanders, a Dunbar student, said she was surprised to learn about the scholarship.

“I was so happy, because I was very stressed about what I was going to do about money for college,” she said. “I didn’t have any, but now I do and I’m ready and I’m excited.”

For more information on the DTXS Scholarship, visit Central State’s website.

In Other News
1
Wilberforce faculty rip administration; school leaders question vote
2
COVID vaccine: Court injunction stops Air Force action against...
3
Ohio reports first pediatric flu death of the season
4
Central State projects enrollment spike along with $65M campus project
5
RECALLS: Baby rattle poses choking hazard, alarm may fail to alert CO...

About the Author

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top