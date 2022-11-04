Downtown Dayton Radisson could become Hard Rock Hotel

A downtown hotel near the Dayton Convention Center that recently closed will be renovated and turned into a Hard Rock Hotel, said Sandy Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership.
The Radisson Hotel Dayton Convention Center abruptly shut its doors on Oct. 31, but owner LW Dayton LLC, an affiliate of Lockwood Development Partners LLC, says the closure is temporary and the 13-story will undergo significant renovations.
Gudorf today said that Lockwood has signed an agreement with Hard Rock Hotels to transition the Radisson to a signature Hard Rock Hotel.
There are about 14 Hard Rock Hotels across the nation, but most also are casinos.
Credit: JIM NOELER
Credit: JIM NOELER
Hard Rock has four standalone hotels in New York City; Atlanta; San Diego, and Orlando, Florida. Hard Rock has resorts in other parts of the world, and there are about 34 Hard Rock Cafes across the nation.
Cincinnati’s casino is part of the Hard Rock brand, and Hard Rock International has proposed to build a hotel at the property.
There’s little chance the Dayton Radisson property could become a new casino.
Ohio has four casinos, and creating another one would require a change to the state constitution, said Jessica Franks, director of communications for the Ohio Casino Control Commission.
A spokesperson for the Ohio Lottery said the agency has not received an application for a new lottery retail operation from LW Dayton or Lockwood Development Partners.
Gudorf said this new destination hotel will be great for the convention center and the downtown community.
The Radisson is located next to the Levitt Pavilion Dayton, which hosts free concerts.
The Radisson was one of two hotels operating in downtown Dayton, but two new hotels are under construction.
About the Author