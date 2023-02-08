Dollar General, Ohio AG reach agreement on price discrepancy policy; Lawsuit continues

In the order, Dollar General agreed to adjust the price of items to the shelf label price if an item rings up at a higher price at the register, according to Butler County Common Pleas Court records. If a discrepancy is discovered, the store will also make sure to match the shelf label price and charged price as soon as possible.

Other agreements include stores performing price checks on at least 25 items — including at least five sale or promotional items — in each Ohio store every 45 days. If more than two items have price discrepancies, the district manager will meet with the store manager. If there are more than five price discrepancies the district or store manager will notify a corporate designee, according to court records.