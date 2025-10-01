Dillard’s opening store at Beavercreek mall

It will take over the former Macy’s location in the Mall at Fairfield Commons, Caville said.

The Macy’s store closed in March.

Caville did not have a date when Dillard’s would open.

Representatives from Dillard’s and the Mall at Fairfield Commons have not returned inquiries for more information.

Dillard’s has department stores at Liberty Center in Liberty Twp. and the Kenwood Towne Center in Kenwood.

Based in Little Rock, Ark., Dillard’s has 272 stores nationwide including 28 clearance centers, according to the company’s website.