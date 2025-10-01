Dillard’s opening store at Beavercreek mall

Dillard's will be taking over the Macy's location at the Mall at Fairfield Commons. LONDON BISHOP/STAFF

By
1 hour ago
Dillard’s will be locating a store at the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek.

Beavercreek City Planner Colin Caville said the city issued a certificate of use compliance on Sept. 25 for the department store.

It will take over the former Macy’s location in the Mall at Fairfield Commons, Caville said.

The Macy’s store closed in March.

Caville did not have a date when Dillard’s would open.

Representatives from Dillard’s and the Mall at Fairfield Commons have not returned inquiries for more information.

Dillard’s has department stores at Liberty Center in Liberty Twp. and the Kenwood Towne Center in Kenwood.

Based in Little Rock, Ark., Dillard’s has 272 stores nationwide including 28 clearance centers, according to the company’s website.

