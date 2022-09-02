Die-hard Bengals fans: How excited are you for the upcoming season?

It’s been nearly seven months since the Cincinnati Bengals held a late Super Bowl lead then gave up the go-ahead touchdown with 1:25 left in a tough 23-20 loss to the L.A. Rams. But who could have predicted at the start of last season that the Bengals would even end up in the playoffs, let alone the Super Bowl?
Before this season starts on Sept. 11 with the Bengals taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, we’re reaching out to local die-hard Bengals fans to find out what they’re most excited about and how they think the team will do.
Please take a minute to fill out the form below and let us know. Contact information that you enter on the form will not be published.
