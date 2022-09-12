Dick’s Warehouse expected to open this week across from Dayton Mall

Dick’s Warehouse is set to debut Wednesday, tentatively, at 2661 Miamisburg Centerville Road, according to a company representative. The new location will be located in a storefront that formerly housed Babies R Us.

There are 40 Dick’s Warehouse locations nationwide, including one in Cincinnati’s Kenwood neighborhood and another in Aurora, according to the DICK’s website, which touts deals of “up to 70% off thousands of styles” with “new styles arriving in-store weekly.”