WATCH: DeWine gives update on East Palestine train derailment

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is joined by Cabinet officials for an afternoon press briefing on the train derailment in the village of East Palestine.
Watch the press conference live here
About 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed Feb. 3, causing a huge fire that sent thick smoke billowing and led to evacuation orders, a toxic chemical scare and federal investigation.
The National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating, said Tuesday that 38 cars derailed and a fire ensued, which damaged another 12 cars.
The train, operated by Norfolk Southern, had been carrying chemicals and combustible materials. Vinyl chloride, a toxic flammable gas, was of most concern.
In Other News
1
Xenia undecided on how to spend last $1 million in COVID relief funds
2
Mikesell’s brand lives on: Which favorites do people want back on...
3
NEW DETAILS: New owner starts production of Mikesell’s-branded chips
4
Hyundai offers free software fix starting today to combat wave of auto...
5
Zanesville potato chip company buys Mikesell’s brand rights
About the Author