Emmanuel Christian Academy dedicates basketball floor to longtime coach Danny Moore
WATCH: DeWine gives update on East Palestine train derailment

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is joined by Cabinet officials for an afternoon press briefing on the train derailment in the village of East Palestine.

About 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed Feb. 3, causing a huge fire that sent thick smoke billowing and led to evacuation orders, a toxic chemical scare and federal investigation.

ExploreDayton water and air not affected by East Palestine train crash and release of toxins, experts say

The National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating, said Tuesday that 38 cars derailed and a fire ensued, which damaged another 12 cars.

The train, operated by Norfolk Southern, had been carrying chemicals and combustible materials. Vinyl chloride, a toxic flammable gas, was of most concern.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

