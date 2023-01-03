DeWine signs distracted driving law limiting use of electronic devices

“It is our hope through this legislation that we can stop (distracted drivers) before they crash and injure themselves and others,” Jones said.

Under the law, police must observe drivers using a handheld electronic device to pull them over. They cannot search devices for evidence of recent use without a warrant or if the driver allows them to.

For the law’s first six months, offenders will get off with warnings while the state conducts a massive public education campaign.

The following is allowed, banned and exempt under the law:

- Holding a cellphone to your ear is allowed, but staring at a handheld phone is not.

- Drivers are allowed “one (finger) swipe” on a screen, such as answering a call.

- Using an online map or navigation device is fine so long as it’s mounted on the dash or on the console — not held in the hand.

- Police, other first responders and utility workers are exempt.

- So are two-way radios used by the Amateur Radio Service, AKA “ham radio.”

Staff writer Jim Gaines contributed to this report.