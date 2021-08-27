DeWine orders flags lowered to honor Kabul victims

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags in the state to be lowered in honor of the victims killed during an attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan Thursday.
Flags should be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds until sunset Monday.
At least 95 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops were killed after two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds at the airport, the Associated Press reported.
President Joe Biden vowed during a speech Thursday to finish the evacuation of Americans and others from Afghanistan and promised to avenge the victims.
“The American service members who gave their lives were heroes,” read a statement posted on the president’s Twitter. “Heroes who have been engaged in a dangerous, selfless mission to save the lives of others. We have a continuing obligation — a sacred obligation — to their families that will last forever.”
The Islamic State took responsibility for the attacks on its news channel, according to the Associated Press.