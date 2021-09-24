DeWine: Eligible Ohioans will be able to receive 3rd dose of Pfizer COVID vaccine

The state is waiting for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s final action and guidance on the Pfizer COVID-19 booster before eligible Ohioans can receive their third doses, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday night.
“We have been closely following the discussions and developments on COVID-19 vaccine booster doses. The experts have stressed that those at risk for the most severe outcomes from COVID-19 should be eligible for booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine,” DeWine stated in a release.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday amended the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to allow for a single booster dose administered to specific groups at least six months after completion of the first two doses. Advisers to the CDC said boosters should be offered to people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those 50 to 64 who have risky underlying health problems.
Once the CDC issues final approval of the recommendation, including the release of a Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report with detailed guidance, Ohio’s more than 3,500 enrolled COVID-19 vaccine providers can begin to offer boosters to eligible Ohioans, the release stated.
“We have been diligently working with our vaccine providers to ensure that there are abundant opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccine boosters in Ohio,” stated Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, ODH director. “There is ample supply of vaccine for boosters, as well as first and second doses, for Ohioans.”
Once all necessary approvals are received, Ohioans will be able to check gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-427-5634 for eligibility information and to find a vaccine provider. Eligible booster recipients will be asked to attest they have one of the qualifying conditions, but specific proof will not be required. Eligible Ohioans should allow two to three weeks to get their booster dose, with many opportunities to be vaccinated in their local community.
Ohioans who want to learn more about the safety, efficacy, and side effects of COVID-19 vaccines should talk to their doctor, nurse, or pharmacist, or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine to learn more.