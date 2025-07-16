Deviled egg ‘flights’, including Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough flavor, will be available at the Ohio State Fair

Breaking: Springfield Fire Division proposes lateral entry, hopes to gain experience

The Ohio Poultry Association has announced the 2025 Ohio State Fair featured deviled egg flavor as Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough — an appetizer and dessert all-in-one.

If you’re a fan of deviled eggs, the Ohio State Fair has a stand just for you!

The Ohio Poultry Association’s Devilishly Good Food Stand features more than a dozen deviled egg flavors available in flights to share.

This year’s featured deviled egg flavor is Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, an appetizer and dessert all-in-one.

OPA described the featured deviled egg as “a blend of indulgence and nostalgia — like sneaking a taste straight from the mixing bowl."

Other new deviled egg flavors include:

  • Hot Honey Everything (sweet heat paired with bold and crunchy everything bagel seasoning)

  • Sriracha Peach (zesty spice paired with sweet, juicy peaches)
  • Columbus Pizza (a savory marinara filling topped with crispy-edged pepperonis and parmesan cheese)
  • Spicy Crunchy (flaming hot, creamy filling garnished with crunchy corn chips)
  • Cranberry Feta (creamy and rich feta cheese matched with juicy, tart cranberries)
Customer can order eggs in the following flights:

  • 2025 New Flavor Flight (Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Hot Honey Everything, Sriracha Peach, Columbus Pizza, Spicy Crunchy and Cranberry Feta)
  • Savory Flight (Columbus Pizza, Cranberry Feta, Dill Pickle, Hot Dog, Tomato Bacon Ranch and Maple Bacon Crunch)
  • Spicy Flight (Hot Honey Everything, Sriracha Peach, Spicy Crunchy, Buffalo Chicken, Korean BBQ and Maple Bacon Jalapeño)

“This year has been challenging for Ohio’s egg, chicken and turkey farmers, but they have remained resilient and committed to recover from the impacts of bird flu and keep nutritious, high protein eggs, chicken and turkey on the tables of Ohioans,” said OPA Executive Vice President Jim Chakeres. “Especially now, the Ohio Poultry Association is thrilled to celebrate the value, nutrition and high-quality protein of eggs — a quintessential ingredient and healthy meal option for any occasion — while also inspiring creativity among fairgoers on the versatility of incorporating eggs into recipes.”

OPA’s Devilishly Good Food Stand is located inside the Taste of Ohio Pavilion & Beer Garden.

HOW TO GO

The Ohio State Fair runs July 23 through Aug. 3 at 717 E. 17th Ave. in Columbus.

The fair is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. On Aug. 3, admission gates will close at 6 p.m.

Admission at the gate is $12 for adults (ages 13-59) and $10 for youth (ages 6-12) and seniors (60 and older). Children five and under are free.

For more information, visit ohiostatefair.com.

