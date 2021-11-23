Deputies, community members pay respects to late Sheriff Gene Fischer

More than two dozen Greene County Sheriff’s deputies saluted Tuesday afternoon as the hearse carrying the casket of the late Sheriff Gene Fischer went by.
Community members also lined the street as the hearse was escorted by a cruiser and two deputies on motorcycles from the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home in Fairborn to Xenia Nazarene Church.
The visitation for Fischer is 4 to 7 p.m. at the church, 1204 W. Second St. in Xenia.
The funeral for Fischer, a lifelong Greene County resident who served as sheriff since 2003, is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the James T. Jeremiah Chapel of the Dixon Ministry Center at Cedarville University.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Greene County Youth Activity Fund, Michael’s House, Fisher House or a charity of the donor’s choice.
About the Author