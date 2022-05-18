Dayton region playing big role at Space Forum today in Cleveland

Col. Maurizio Calabrese, the commander of NASIC, has recently been nominated and confirmed for his first star as an Air Force brigadier general.

Calabrese leads more than 4,000 professionals who work to learn more about the air and space weapons national adversaries are developing.

“It’s an amazing, classified mission. It is a very special place, and it is here in Ohio,” Calabrese told listeners at NASA Glenn.

Great power competition has been extended once again into space, with China and Russia creating space weapons, preparing for space warfare and sending out satellites, whose number has doubled since 2018.

That’s especially dangerous since international norms have not kept pace with the fast-moving technology, the NASIC commander said. Many satellites support a growing number of civilian purposes.

“War in space affects everyone, not just military forces,” Calabrese said.

NASIC is focused on its own array of emerging technologies, often with NASA, he said.

Joe Zeis, a retired Air Force colonel and DeWine’s senior advisor for aerospace and defense, said critical work to solve space and aerospace problems is happening across Ohio.

“Each one of these dots represents critical manufacturing development”, Zeis said, referring to a map he showed of Ohio military and defense installations, dots that spread across the Buckeye State from Cincinnati to Cleveland.

With about 3,000 people directly employed, NASA Glenn has an approximately $2 billion economic impact, impacting some 9,000 jobs overall.

“This institution and its visibility are critical,” Zeis said, referring to NASA Glenn.