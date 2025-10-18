Area protesters join nationwide ‘No Kings’ movement

Credit: Bryn Dippold Credit: Bryn Dippold

Following speakers, songs and chants, attendees took to the streets, marching around city blocks. Dayton police closed streets and officers on bikes led the march.

Frances Igah, 34, of Dayton said she attended the protest because the “current administration is doing way too much harm.” “I understand that every party can’t get exactly what they want ... but this is too far,” Frances said. Her sister, Flora Igah, 39, said she agreed with Frances and said she attended for those who may have been afraid to show up. “We’re out here trying to give a voice to the voiceless and share our platform with people who don’t have a platform,” Flora said. George M. Demarco and his wife Carolyn also attended the protest.

A large crowd gathered Saturday at Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton for a "No Kings" protest, which has become a nationwide movement with protests held in more than 2,600 locations, according to organizers.

“My wife, Carolyn, and I ... believe in social justice and the upholding of the Constitution of the United States,” George said. “So we’re here because there are no kings.” Demarco, 71, of Beavercreek said many of his relatives were war veterans. “They never in a million years would have imagined their sacrifices would have been denigrated in the name of autocracy,” he said.

There were area protests held in Middletown, West Chester Twp., Springfield, Troy and further south in downtown Cincinnati, Clermont County, Loveland and Mason. This is the third mass mobilization since Trump’s return to the White House and comes against the backdrop of a government shutdown that not only has closed federal programs and services, but is testing the core balance of power as an executive confronts Congress and the courts in ways that organizers warn are a slide toward American authoritarianism, according to the Associated Press.

Republicans have portrayed Saturday’s protesters as far outside the mainstream and a prime reason for the government shutdown, now in its 18th day. GOP leaders called the rallygoers “communists” and “Marxists.” “I encourage you to watch — we call it the Hate America rally — that will happen Saturday,” said House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

“Let’s see who shows up for that,” Johnson said, listing groups including “antifa types,” people who “hate capitalism” and “Marxists in full display.”