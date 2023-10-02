Dayton may sell biogas from wastewater plant for millions in ‘royalties’

Local News
By
3 hours ago
X

Dayton potentially could rake in millions of dollars in the next two decades selling biogas to an energy company.

The city proposes entering into a 20-year contract with Pinnacle Gas Producers LLC to sell gas from its wastewater treatment plant.

Millions of cubic feet of biogas are produced at the plant every year that officials say right now are burned and wasted as part of a process called flaring.

Pinnacle Gas Producers, a subsidiary of DTE Biomass Energy, proposes installing infrastructure at the facility to upgrade the biogas to renewable natural gas and then transport and sell it.

Under the proposed agreement, Dayton would receive around $1.3 million annually, or about $26 million over 20 years, from the company in “royalties.”

But the city expects that heating the water reclamation facility will require the use of additional natural gas, which will increase energy costs, says a memo from Meg Maloney, Dayton’s sustainability manager.

As a result, the city’s estimated net revenue from this project would be about $800,000 per year, or $16 million over the life of the contract.

City officials in the past have said a project like this will generate revenue for the water department while helping the city with its green initiatives.

In Other News
1
What questions do you have about Ohio’s proposed abortion-rights...
2
Ohio companies win tens of millions in new defense contract awards
3
Wright State University anniversary: See timeline of events in the...
4
Ohio minimum wage rises to $10.45 an hour in 2024
5
Mobile mammography RV traveling in region increasing access to...

About the Author

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top