Dayton man indicted on federal charges in nearly 12 armed robberies in Dayton, Springfield area

Interference with commerce by threats of violence carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. Using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a violent crime is punishable by at least seven years and up to life in prison.

Farr was previously charged in December for eight robberies, but four additional incidents in Trotwood, Springfield and the Cincinnati area were included in the indictment.

He is accused of showing a gun during the robberies and demanding cash and cigarettes. Farr was wearing similar clothing during each incident, according to court records. More than $5,750 in cash was stolen.

Investigators claim Farr committed multiple armed robberies between Dec. 3 and 15, including:

Dec. 3 at a Sunoco gas station on Wayne Avenue in Dayton

Dec. 4 at a Marathon gas station on Linden Avenue in Riverside

Dec. 6 at Ray’s Xenia Avenue Market on Xenia Avenue in Dayton

Dec. 7 at Free Pike Drive-Thru on Free Pike in Dayton

Dec. 8 at Sunoco gas station on Selma Road in Springfield

Dec. 8 at Family Dollar on Salem Avenue in Trotwood

Dec. 10 at Mini Mart on North Main Street in Dayton

Dec. 11 at Marathon gas station on East Fifth Street in Dayton

Dec. 12 at White Oak Deli on Cheviot Road in Green Twp.

Dec. 14 at Family Dollar on West Main Street in Springfield

Dec. 15 at Sammy’s Drive-Thru on Woodman Drive in Riverside

Dec. 15 at United Dairy Farmers on Vine Street in Cincinnati

Investigators used Flock cameras to identify a vehicle of interest, a 2011 red Ford Taurus, according to court records. The car was spotted on cameras as being in the area around the same time as the robberies.

The vehicle was also associated with a theft at a Moraine Walmart in November, records say.

Officers ran the license plate number through another camera system, which placed the car near a Kammer Avenue residence. While looking at people associated with the address in a police database, investigators identified Farr, according to a criminal complaint.

A booking photo of Farr reportedly matched the surveillance image of the suspect in the Walmart theft.

On Dec. 16, a Dayton police officer was on patrol when he saw the Taurus on West Third Street near Upland Avenue. The officer stopped the vehicle for window tint and a loud exhaust, according to court records.

During the traffic stop, the officer noted multiple clothing items in the vehicle that matched the suspect’s clothes during the robberies, Dayton police said. Farr, who was a passenger in the car, reportedly had a pistol on him that was stolen out of another jurisdiction.

The officer took Farr and the driver into custody.

“This was some very impressive police work from officers showing strong investigative skills, determination and great awareness to get a violent offender off of the streets before he could commit additional crimes,” Dayton police said in a statement.