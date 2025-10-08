Dayton Children’s reports phone service is down

Phones are down at several Dayton Children’s Hospital locations following a generator test, according to the hospital.
The outage is affecting phone access at the Main Campus Hospital, Connor Child Health Pavilion, Cornerstone, Pediatric Associates of Springfield, Pediatric Associates of Dayton’s Centerville location and Wilson Pediatrics.
The Main Campus Hospital and Connor Child Health Pavilion are also experiencing network issues, according to Dayton Children’s.
There are no known issues at the Mathile Center, Care House, Michael’s House, the Hope Center, or any outpatient centers or Kids Express locations.
Care continues at all locations but may be delayed, according to the post.
Non-emergency calls can be made to 937-751-0437.
