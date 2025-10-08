Breaking: Electrical issues close multiple Springfield schools Wednesday

Dayton Children’s reports phone service is down

Phone lines at Dayton Children's hospital are down following a generator test. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

By
50 minutes ago
Phones are down at several Dayton Children’s Hospital locations following a generator test, according to the hospital.

The outage is affecting phone access at the Main Campus Hospital, Connor Child Health Pavilion, Cornerstone, Pediatric Associates of Springfield, Pediatric Associates of Dayton’s Centerville location and Wilson Pediatrics.

The Main Campus Hospital and Connor Child Health Pavilion are also experiencing network issues, according to Dayton Children’s.

There are no known issues at the Mathile Center, Care House, Michael’s House, the Hope Center, or any outpatient centers or Kids Express locations.

Care continues at all locations but may be delayed, according to the post.

Non-emergency calls can be made to 937-751-0437.

About the Author

Michael Kurtz is a business reporter focused on the health industry and retail for the Dayton Daily News.