Dayton band founding member one of 6 killed in San Diego crash

Daniel Williams is the former drummer for The Devil Wears Prada.
A home is damaged after a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, early Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

A founding member of the band The Devil Wears Prada, a Christian metal band with roots in Dayton, is feared to have died in a San Diego airplane crash on Thursday.

Daniel Williams, 39, is a former drummer for the metal band. Reports indicate he and music talent agent Dave Shapiro are among the six who died when the plane struck power lines and crashed into a home.

ExploreMusic talent agent among dead after jet crashes into San Diego neighborhood

The fire from the crash involved intense flames and spread to multiple homes. There was an evacuation in the neighborhood where it occurred.

Tributes have been made online for Williams. The band posted a tribute to him on its Instagram page.

“No words. We owe you everything. Love you forever,” the band wrote.

A representative for the band referred to their social post when asked about Williams’ death, according to the Associated Press.

The Devil Wears Prada was founded in 2005. In a 2017 article, the Dayton Daily News reported it went international in popularity.

Its debut album, “Dear Love: A Beautiful Discord,” was released in 2006 by Rise Records.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

