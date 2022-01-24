Dayton area sets record for COVID hospitalizations

ICU admissions are up slightly over the last week in the area. Southwest Ohio had 192 patients with COVID in ICUs, which is up 1% from last week and 8% from three weeks ago.

Overall, Ohio is seeing a decrease in COVID hospitalizations and ICU admissions. The 5,322 patients hospitalized with the virus on Monday is down 11% compared to a week ago and a 15% decrease compared to three weeks ago, according to OHA.

The state had 1,069 COVID patients in the ICU as of Monday. It’s a 9% decrease from last week and 19% decrease from three weeks ago.

Despite the overall decrease in hospitalized COVID patients across the state, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff warned that it’s much higher than previously reported during the pandemic.

“If you look at our numbers now, even though we’ve seen improvement up in Northeast Ohio, we’re still looking at numbers that are north of our peak surge back in 2020,” he said last week. “We’re still looking at extraordinarily high numbers we have a long way to go.”

With Southwest and South Central Ohio still working to control this most recent surge, more members of the Ohio National Guard are expected to move to the region to help hospitals overwhelmed with COVID patients and battling staffing shortages.

“We’re in the process of disengaging well over 400 of our servicemembers from the Cleveland area and looking at moving to the Dayton, Cincinnati and southern part of the state where we see the demand increasing,” Ohio National Guard Major General John C. Harris, Jr. said Thursday.