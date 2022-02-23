Dayton area records fewest COVID ICU patients in more than 6 months

Fewer than 30 COVID-19 patients are in the Dayton area’s ICUs for the first time in more than six months.
The region had 27 ICU patients with coronavirus as of Wednesday, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. The last time west central Ohio had fewer patients was in early August. The state had a total of 281 coronavirus patients in its ICUs.
West central Ohio includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties.
The region’s seen a 70% decrease in ICU patients with COVID over the last 60 days, according to OHA. During that same time period, Ohio recorded a 77% decrease and southwest Ohio — which includes Butler, Warren, Hamilton, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Clinton counties — reported a 55% drop.
In the past day, Ohio added 11 COVID ICU admissions, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The state is averaging 17 ICU admissions a day in the last three weeks. Six months ago, on Aug. 23, 2021, Ohio’s 21-day average was 10 COVID ICU admissions a day.
Hospitalizations are also continuing to decrease throughout the Dayton area and Ohio.
Of the 1,345 people with COVID hospitalized in the state Wednesday, 143 were in west central Ohio and 298 were in southwest Ohio, according to OHA. Coronavirus patients have decreased by 62% over the past 60 days and dropped 53% during that same period in southwest Ohio. Statewide, the number of inpatients with the virus has declined 72% in 60 days.
Wednesday marked the seventh day in a row Ohio recorded fewer than 200 daily COVID hospitalizations. The state added 198 hospitalizations in the last day and is averaging 172 COVID hospitalizations a day in the last three weeks, according to ODH.
Ohio added 1,323 COVID cases in the past day, bringing its total to 2,648,371 cases. It’s been six days since the state recorded more than 2,000 cases in a day. Ohio’s 21-day average is 2,517 coronavirus cases a day, according to the state health department.
Nearly 61.75% of Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine, including 71.77% of adults and 65.62% of those ages 5 and older. More than 57% of residents have finished the vaccine, including 66.57% of adults and 60.64% of people 5 and older, according to ODH.
Approximately 7.22 million people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the vaccine and nearly 6.67 million have finished it. More than 3.63 million Ohioans have received a booster dose.
About the Author