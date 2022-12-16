Dayton-area firms ready to compete with new, $900M Air Force contract

They include Tangram Flex in Dayton; Peerless Technologies and Clear Creek Applied Technologies Inc., both in Fairborn; Infinity Labs LLC, in Beavercreek Twp.; Infoscitex Corp. and Sabel Systems Technology Solutions LLC, both at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is headquartered.

The work will involve studying new technologies, recurrent demonstration and rapid development to enable rapid prototyping, test and capability transition and more, according to a Department of Defense announcement.