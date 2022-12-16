BreakingNews
Boys basketball: Shawnee’s Crowe joins 1,000-point club
Dayton-area firms ready to compete with new, $900M Air Force contract

The AFLCMC contract has a $900 million ceiling.

Several Dayton-area area firms are positioned to compete for orders under a new Air Force Life Cycle Management Center contract, with a $900 million ceiling.

They include Tangram Flex in Dayton; Peerless Technologies and Clear Creek Applied Technologies Inc., both in Fairborn; Infinity Labs LLC, in Beavercreek Twp.; Infoscitex Corp. and Sabel Systems Technology Solutions LLC, both at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is headquartered.

The work will involve studying new technologies, recurrent demonstration and rapid development to enable rapid prototyping, test and capability transition and more, according to a Department of Defense announcement.

An Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract such as this one offers an indefinite quantity of services for a fixed time.

Elsewhere in the area, Rhinestahl Corp., of Mason, has been awarded a nearly $140.3 million firm-fixed-price contract to provide support equipment for the General Electric/GE Aerospace F110 jet engine.

This contract involves initial provision of engine support equipment at the organizational and intermediate levels. Work will be performed in Mason, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2029.

The contract involves foreign military sales to multiple partner nations, the DOD said, and the contract came from the Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker, Air Force Base, Okla.

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007.

