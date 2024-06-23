Dayton Air Show ready for big Day 2 after morning rains cool the site

The second day of the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show started a bit wet and gloomy Sunday, but that may actually come as a relief to thrill-seekers, aviation enthusiasts and other visitors after Saturday’s show was blazingly hot.

Gray skies, drizzle and breezy temperatures in low 70s made for a vastly different experience for the early going of the second and final day of the air show, which is in its 50th year.

The rain eased up shortly before the gates to the air show opened at 9 a.m., though it was still soggy at the Dayton International Airport. A steady stream of people were walking through the gates, but the line was not massive yet, as some likely waited out the rain.

The air show has a packed lineup today. The planes and aerial performances begin at 11 a.m., but there are plenty of ground displays for visitors to see right from the get-go, such as a F-16 Fighting Falcon, a T-1 Jayhawk, a HH-60M Black Hawk and a F-15 Strike Eagle.

The U.S. Army Golden Knights’ flag drop will kick off the performances, with the Golden Knights’ full show to follow minutes later.

Other performances include the USAF F-16 Viper Demonstration Team, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and Tora Tora Tora! will recreate the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

