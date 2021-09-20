CVS Health hiring 25K nationwide, 750 in Ohio during 1-day virtual career event

As part of this accelerated hiring effort, the health care company said it is offering 750 career opportunities across Ohio. The new and existing positions will help it continue to respond to the needs of communities across the country during the fall and winter months when the incidence of flu is expected to increase and as COVID-19 vaccinations and testing remain in high demand, CVS Health said.

Most of the available 750 positions are for full-time, part-time and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail associates at CVS Pharmacy store locations and will be filled as soon as possible. Additional roles that are part of the company’s recruiting efforts include retail store associates who provide attentive service, assist with purchases, and manage store inventory to ensure availability of desired health, wellness, and convenience products for customers.